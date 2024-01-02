When the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9) and Boston Celtics (26-6) face off at Paycom Center on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will be a player to watch.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Thunder vs. Celtics

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2

Tuesday, January 2 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma How to Watch on TV: BSOK, NBCS-BOS

BSOK, NBCS-BOS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder's Last Game

The Thunder won their previous game against the Nets, 124-108, on Sunday. Gilgeous-Alexander starred with 24 points, plus four rebounds and six assists.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 24 4 6 0 0 1 Josh Giddey 20 6 5 0 0 4 Chet Holmgren 18 10 3 0 2 3

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Thunder vs Celtics Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Thunder Players to Watch

Gilgeous-Alexander posts 31.2 points, 5.7 boards and 6.3 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 2.6 steals (first in league) and 0.8 blocks.

Chet Holmgren is posting 17.7 points, 2.5 assists and 7.8 boards per game.

Jalen Williams averages 18.0 points, 3.9 boards and 4.0 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocks.

Josh Giddey is averaging 11.8 points, 4.4 assists and 6.0 boards per contest.

Luguentz Dort posts 11.1 points, 3.9 boards and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 46.5% from the floor and 42.7% from downtown, with 1.9 made 3-pointers per contest.

Watch Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 32.7 5.9 6.6 2.4 0.6 0.9 Chet Holmgren 19.0 7.7 2.5 0.3 3.2 1.9 Jalen Williams 18.0 3.3 4.4 0.9 0.7 1.8 Josh Giddey 11.0 5.7 4.2 0.5 0.4 1.1 Luguentz Dort 11.7 3.2 1.4 0.8 0.9 2.3

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.