The Boston Celtics (26-6) will try to build on a six-game winning streak when they visit the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, January 2, 2024 as 2.5-point favorites. The Thunder have won four games in a row. The matchup has an over/under of 238.5 points.

Thunder vs. Celtics Odds & Info

  • When: Tuesday, January 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • TV: BSOK and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Celtics -2.5 238.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

  • Oklahoma City has played 13 games this season that have gone over 238.5 combined points scored.
  • Oklahoma City has a 234-point average over/under in its contests this season, 4.5 fewer points than this game's point total.
  • Oklahoma City has a 23-8-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Thunder have been chosen as underdogs in 12 games this year and have walked away with the win seven times (58.3%) in those games.
  • Oklahoma City has a record of 2-3 when it is set as the underdog by +115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Oklahoma City has an implied victory probability of 46.5% according to the moneyline set by oddsmakers for this matchup.

Thunder vs Celtics Additional Info

Thunder vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Games Over 238.5 % of Games Over 238.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Celtics 10 31.2% 120.8 242.1 110.3 223 228.2
Thunder 13 41.9% 121.3 242.1 112.7 223 232

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

  • Oklahoma City has gone 8-2 in its past 10 games, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Thunder have hit the over in six of their last 10 games.
  • Oklahoma City's winning percentage against the spread at home is .722 (13-5-0). On the road, it is .769 (10-3-0).
  • The Thunder's 121.3 points per game are 11 more points than the 110.3 the Celtics give up.
  • When it scores more than 110.3 points, Oklahoma City is 21-4 against the spread and 21-4 overall.

Thunder vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Thunder and Celtics Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Thunder 23-8 7-2 18-13
Celtics 17-15 15-15 18-14

Thunder vs. Celtics Point Insights

Thunder Celtics
121.3
Points Scored (PG)
 120.8
4
NBA Rank (PPG)
 6
21-4
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 16-9
21-4
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 23-2
112.7
Points Allowed (PG)
 110.3
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 3
21-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 16-12
20-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 24-4

