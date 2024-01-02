Is there high school basketball on the schedule today in Tarrant County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we have details on how to watch the games in the article below.

Tarrant County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Lake Ridge High School at Mansfield High School

Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 2

Location: Mansfield, TX

Mansfield, TX Conference: 6A - District 11

6A - District 11 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lamar High School - Arlington at Martin High School - Arlington

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 2

Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Conference: 6A - District 8

6A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

South Grand Prairie High School at Sam Houston High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM CT on January 2

Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Conference: 6A - District 8

6A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

Brewer High School at Saginaw High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 2

3:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Legacy High School at Skyline High School

Game Time: 3:30 PM CT on January 2

Location: Dallas, TX

Dallas, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

TBD at Timber Creek High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on January 2

Location: Fort Worth, TX

Fort Worth, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Seguin High School - Arlington at Summit High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on January 2

Location: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX Conference: 5A - District 8

5A - District 8 How to Stream: Watch Here

