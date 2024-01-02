Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder (22-9) face the Boston Celtics (26-6) at Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma on Tuesday, January 2, starting at 8:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Celtics Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, January 2, 2024

Tuesday, January 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSOK and NBCS-BOS

BSOK and NBCS-BOS Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Arena: Paycom Center

Paycom Center

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Jayson Tatum Fantasy Comparison

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jayson Tatum Total Fantasy Pts 1572 1313.7 Fantasy Pts Per Game 52.4 43.8 Fantasy Rank 16 5

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Jayson Tatum Insights

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder

Gilgeous-Alexander's averages for the season are 31.2 points, 5.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists, making 54.6% of his shots from the field and 31.7% from beyond the arc, with 1.1 triples per contest.

The Thunder are outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game, with a +265 scoring differential overall. They put up 121.3 points per game (fourth in NBA) and allow 112.7 per outing (11th in league).

The 41 rebounds per game Oklahoma City accumulates rank 28th in the league, 4.5 fewer than the 45.5 its opponents grab.

The Thunder make 13 three-pointers per game (10th in the league) at a 39.1% rate (first in NBA), compared to the 13.8 their opponents make, shooting 35.8% from deep.

Oklahoma City has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.6 per game (third in NBA) while forcing 15.6 (first in league).

Jayson Tatum & the Celtics

Jayson Tatum posts 26.9 points, 8.4 boards and 4.4 assists per game, making 47.4% of shots from the field and 34.6% from beyond the arc with 3 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Celtics have a +336 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.5 points per game. They're putting up 120.8 points per game to rank sixth in the league and are allowing 110.3 per contest to rank fourth in the NBA.

The 47.3 rebounds per game Boston averages rank first in the NBA, and are 4.2 more than the 43.1 its opponents record per outing.

The Celtics knock down 16.1 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 2.1 more than their opponents (14). They are shooting 37.4% from deep (10th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.6%.

Boston forces 11.6 turnovers per game (28th in the league) while committing 12.4 (seventh in NBA play).

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Jayson Tatum Advanced Stats

Stat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Jayson Tatum Plus/Minus Per Game 10 8.7 Usage Percentage 33% 29.9% True Shooting Pct 64.3% 59.8% Total Rebound Pct 9.1% 12.2% Assist Pct 30.8% 18.5%

