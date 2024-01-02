Shai Gilgeous-Alexander's Oklahoma City Thunder take on the Boston Celtics at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his most recent action, a 124-108 win over the Nets, Gilgeous-Alexander totaled 24 points and six assists.

We're going to examine Gilgeous-Alexander's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 31.2 32.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.7 5.9 Assists 6.5 6.3 6.6 PRA -- 43.2 45.2 PR -- 36.9 38.6 3PM 1.5 1.1 0.9



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Insights vs. the Celtics

Gilgeous-Alexander has taken 20.6 shots per game this season and made 11.2 per game, which account for 22.3% and 24.5%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 3.4 threes per game, or 9.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Gilgeous-Alexander's opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Thunder average 103.6 per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams.

Conceding 110.3 points per game, the Celtics are the fourth-ranked squad in the NBA on defense.

On the glass, the Celtics have allowed 43.1 rebounds per contest, which puts them 13th in the NBA.

The Celtics give up 24.4 assists per game, third-ranked in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have allowed 14 makes per contest, 24th in the league.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/14/2022 36 37 4 8 2 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.