Rusk County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Root for your favorite local high school basketball team in Rusk County, Texas today by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Rusk County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Cushing High School at Carlisle High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Henderson, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elysian Fields High School at Tatum High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Tatum, TX
- Conference: 3A - District 16
- How to Stream: Watch Here
