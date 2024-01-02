Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Nueces County, Texas today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep reading.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Nueces County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Bishop High School at Robstown High School

Game Time: 1:45 PM CT on January 2

1:45 PM CT on January 2 Location: Robstown, TX

Robstown, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Incarnate Word Academy at Holy Cross Of San Antonio

Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 2

3:00 PM CT on January 2 Location: San Antonio, TX

San Antonio, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Calallen High School at Alice High School