Kinney County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
In Kinney County, Texas, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Kinney County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
La Pryor High School at Brackett High School
- Game Time: 1:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Brackettville, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
