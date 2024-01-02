Haskell County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 12:32 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
In Haskell County, Texas, there are exciting high school basketball matchups on the docket today. Info on how to stream them is available below.
Haskell County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Rule High School at Roby High School
- Game Time: 12:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Roby, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Haskell High School at Stamford High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Stamford, TX
- Conference: 2A - District 10
- How to Stream: Watch Here
