Gonzales County, TX High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 2
Published: Jan. 2, 2024 at 4:43 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Gonzales County, Texas today, and info on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Gonzales County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Nixon-Smiley High School at Roma High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM CT on January 2
- Location: Roma, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.