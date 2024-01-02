Chet Holmgren could make a big impact for the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, versus the Boston Celtics.

Holmgren, in his last game (December 31 win against the Nets), posted 18 points, 10 rebounds and two blocks.

We're going to break down Holmgren's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Chet Holmgren Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 17.5 17.7 19.0 Rebounds 8.5 7.8 7.7 Assists -- 2.5 2.5 PRA -- 28 29.2 PR -- 25.5 26.7 3PM 1.5 1.7 1.9



Chet Holmgren Insights vs. the Celtics

Holmgren has taken 12.0 shots per game this season and made 6.5 per game, which account for 13.5% and 14.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

This season, he's accounted for 12.9% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.7 per game.

The Thunder rank 27th in possessions per game with 103.6. His opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.9 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Celtics have given up 110.3 points per contest, which is fourth-best in the NBA.

On the boards, the Celtics have given up 43.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 13th in the league.

Giving up 24.4 assists per game, the Celtics are the third-ranked squad in the league.

Allowing 14.0 made 3-pointers per game, the Celtics are the 24th-ranked team in the NBA.

