UT Arlington vs. Texas January 1 Tickets & Start Time
The Texas Longhorns (8-2) play the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. This clash is available on LHN.
UT Arlington vs. Texas Game Information
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: LHN
UT Arlington Players to Watch
- Shemar Wilson: 13.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK
- DaJuan Gordon: 11.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Makaih Williams: 8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Aaron Cash: 5.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Dwayne Koroma: 5.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
Texas Players to Watch
- Dillon Mitchell: 11.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK
- Max Abmas: 17.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Kadin Shedrick: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK
- Tyrese Hunter: 11.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Brock Cunningham: 6.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
UT Arlington vs. Texas Stat Comparison
|Texas Rank
|Texas AVG
|UT Arlington AVG
|UT Arlington Rank
|61st
|80.7
|Points Scored
|75.9
|164th
|111th
|68.2
|Points Allowed
|71.7
|204th
|160th
|37.2
|Rebounds
|40.6
|46th
|232nd
|8.5
|Off. Rebounds
|12.4
|21st
|204th
|7.2
|3pt Made
|8.9
|70th
|30th
|17.4
|Assists
|17.7
|25th
|148th
|11.4
|Turnovers
|14.8
|345th
