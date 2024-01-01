The Texas Longhorns (8-2) play the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-4) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. This clash is available on LHN.

UT Arlington vs. Texas Game Information

Game Day: Monday, January 1

Monday, January 1 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: LHN

UT Arlington Players to Watch

Shemar Wilson: 13.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK

13.7 PTS, 8.9 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.6 BLK DaJuan Gordon: 11.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

11.0 PTS, 9.0 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Makaih Williams: 8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

8.8 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Aaron Cash: 5.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

5.4 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Dwayne Koroma: 5.9 PTS, 4.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Texas Players to Watch

Dillon Mitchell: 11.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK

11.4 PTS, 9.4 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK Max Abmas: 17.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.0 BLK Kadin Shedrick: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK

12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.4 STL, 1.7 BLK Tyrese Hunter: 11.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.8 PTS, 2.2 REB, 4.2 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.2 BLK Brock Cunningham: 6.1 PTS, 4.8 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.5 BLK

UT Arlington vs. Texas Stat Comparison

Texas Rank Texas AVG UT Arlington AVG UT Arlington Rank 61st 80.7 Points Scored 75.9 164th 111th 68.2 Points Allowed 71.7 204th 160th 37.2 Rebounds 40.6 46th 232nd 8.5 Off. Rebounds 12.4 21st 204th 7.2 3pt Made 8.9 70th 30th 17.4 Assists 17.7 25th 148th 11.4 Turnovers 14.8 345th

