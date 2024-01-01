How to Watch UT Arlington vs. Texas on TV or Live Stream - January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 21 Texas Longhorns (10-2) hope to continue a four-game winning streak when they host the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6) at 2:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Moody Center. The matchup airs on Longhorn Network.
UT Arlington vs. Texas Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
UT Arlington Stats Insights
- The Mavericks are shooting 42.5% from the field, 3.1% higher than the 39.4% the Longhorns' opponents have shot this season.
- UT Arlington has compiled a 4-4 straight-up record in games it shoots above 39.4% from the field.
- The Longhorns are the rebounding team in the country, the Mavericks rank 25th.
- The Mavericks average 8.6 more points per game (73.1) than the Longhorns give up (64.5).
- UT Arlington has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 64.5 points.
UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison
- At home UT Arlington is putting up 79.7 points per game, 15.1 more than it is averaging on the road (64.6).
- The Mavericks are conceding fewer points at home (64.2 per game) than away (82.8).
- At home, UT Arlington makes 10.3 triples per game, 4.5 more than it averages on the road (5.8). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (35.6%) than away (26.4%).
UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Air Force
|W 76-73
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Texas Tech
|L 77-66
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/23/2023
|@ North Texas
|L 78-52
|UNT Coliseum
|1/1/2024
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|1/4/2024
|@ Tarleton State
|-
|Wisdom Gym
|1/6/2024
|@ SFA
|-
|William R. Johnson Coliseum
