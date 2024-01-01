How to Watch Texas vs. UT Arlington on TV or Live Stream - January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The No. 21 Texas Longhorns (10-2) will look to continue a four-game winning run when hosting the UT Arlington Mavericks (6-6) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at Moody Center. This matchup is at 2:00 PM ET on Longhorn Network.
Texas vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- TV: LHN
Texas Stats Insights
- This season, the Longhorns have a 49.2% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.1% higher than the 43.1% of shots the Mavericks' opponents have made.
- Texas is 10-1 when it shoots higher than 43.1% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 72nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Longhorns sit at 142nd.
- The Longhorns put up 6.5 more points per game (79.2) than the Mavericks give up (72.7).
- When Texas puts up more than 72.7 points, it is 8-0.
Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Texas played better in home games last season, posting 84.8 points per game, compared to 69.4 per game on the road.
- The Longhorns allowed 67.4 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.6 fewer points than they allowed when playing on the road (72.0).
- When playing at home, Texas made 1.8 more treys per game (8.1) than on the road (6.3). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (36.2%) compared to away from home (31.8%).
Texas Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|LSU
|W 96-85
|Toyota Center
|12/22/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|W 71-55
|Moody Center
|12/29/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|W 72-37
|Moody Center
|1/1/2024
|UT Arlington
|-
|Moody Center
|1/6/2024
|Texas Tech
|-
|Moody Center
|1/9/2024
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
