The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) are heavy favorites (-18.5) as they attempt to build on a six-game home win streak when they take on the North Alabama Lions (6-7) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at United Supermarkets Arena. The contest airs at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 144.5.

Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Odds & Info

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Texas Tech -18.5 144.5

Texas Tech Betting Records & Stats

Texas Tech and its opponents have gone over 144.5 combined points in five of 11 games this season.

Texas Tech has had an average of 142.5 points in its games this season, 2.0 fewer than this matchup's total.

The Red Raiders' ATS record is 5-6-0 this season.

Texas Tech has been favored in seven games this season and picked up the win in all of them.

The Red Raiders have played as a favorite of -2500 or more twice this season and won both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 96.2% chance of a victory for Texas Tech.

Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Over/Under Stats

Games Over 144.5 % of Games Over 144.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Texas Tech 5 45.5% 77.4 155.2 65.1 139.5 137.6 North Alabama 6 54.5% 77.8 155.2 74.4 139.5 146

Additional Texas Tech Insights & Trends

The Red Raiders put up only 3.0 more points per game (77.4) than the Lions give up (74.4).

Texas Tech is 3-3 against the spread and 5-1 overall when scoring more than 74.4 points.

Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 18.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Texas Tech 5-6-0 2-1 6-5-0 North Alabama 5-6-0 1-1 5-6-0

Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Texas Tech North Alabama 11-6 Home Record 9-4 3-7 Away Record 8-10 5-10-0 Home ATS Record 6-4-0 7-3-0 Away ATS Record 8-8-0 77.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.8 66.0 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.8 8-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-7-0

