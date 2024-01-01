Texas Tech vs. North Alabama January 1 Tickets & Start Time
The North Alabama Lions (6-6) meet the Texas Tech Red Raiders (8-2) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at United Supermarkets Arena. This contest will start at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Monday, January 1
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Texas Tech Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Texas Tech Players to Watch
- Joe Toussaint: 14.4 PTS, 2.9 REB, 3.9 AST, 1 STL, 0 BLK
- Warren Washington: 9.1 PTS, 8.5 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Pop Isaacs: 14.1 PTS, 3.2 REB, 3.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Darrion Williams: 9.4 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.4 AST, 1 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Devan Cambridge: 10.5 PTS, 4.5 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.9 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
North Alabama Players to Watch
- Jacari Lane: 13.4 PTS, 2 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Damien Forrest: 9.6 PTS, 8.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.7 BLK
- Tim Smith Jr.: 9.8 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.7 BLK
- KJ Johnson: 13.9 PTS, 2 REB, 1.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Josiah Fulcher: 6 PTS, 3.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Stat Comparison
|Texas Tech Rank
|Texas Tech AVG
|North Alabama AVG
|North Alabama Rank
|171st
|75.6
|Points Scored
|78.8
|95th
|57th
|65.5
|Points Allowed
|73.7
|247th
|110th
|38.2
|Rebounds
|37.2
|160th
|109th
|10.1
|Off. Rebounds
|8.3
|250th
|105th
|8.3
|3pt Made
|7.8
|155th
|155th
|14
|Assists
|12.8
|230th
|101st
|10.9
|Turnovers
|11.8
|178th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.