The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) look to continue a six-game home winning streak when hosting the North Alabama Lions (6-7) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas Tech vs. North Alabama matchup.

Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline North Alabama Moneyline FanDuel Texas Tech (-17.5) 144.5 -3000 +1200 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Betting Trends

Texas Tech has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover seven times.

In the Red Raiders' 12 games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total seven times.

North Alabama has won six games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

In the Lions' 12 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total six times.

Texas Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +8000

+8000 Texas Tech is three spots higher based on its national championship odds (34th in college basketball) than its computer ranking (37th).

In terms of winning the national championship, the Red Raiders currently have the same odds, going from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +8000.

The implied probability of Texas Tech winning the national championship, based on its +8000 moneyline odds, is 1.2%.

