How to Watch Texas Tech vs. North Alabama on TV or Live Stream - January 1
Published: Jan. 1, 2024 at 7:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) look to extend a six-game home winning stretch when hosting the North Alabama Lions (6-7) on Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET.
Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas Tech Stats Insights
- The Red Raiders make 45.0% of their shots from the field this season, which is 2.1 percentage points higher than the Lions have allowed to their opponents (42.9%).
- Texas Tech has a 6-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 42.9% from the field.
- The Lions are the 167th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Red Raiders sit at 111th.
- The 77.4 points per game the Red Raiders score are just 3.0 more points than the Lions allow (74.4).
- Texas Tech has a 5-1 record when putting up more than 74.4 points.
Texas Tech Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas Tech posted 77.4 points per game last year in home games, which was 11.4 more points than it averaged on the road (66.0).
- The Red Raiders gave up 68.4 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 3.7 fewer points than they allowed in road games (72.1).
- In home games, Texas Tech sunk 1.0 more threes per game (7.6) than on the road (6.6). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (35.3%) compared to in away games (33.5%).
Texas Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/16/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 76-54
|Dickies Arena
|12/21/2023
|UT Arlington
|W 77-66
|United Supermarkets Arena
|12/28/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 96-60
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/1/2024
|North Alabama
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
|1/6/2024
|@ Texas
|-
|Moody Center
|1/9/2024
|Oklahoma State
|-
|United Supermarkets Arena
