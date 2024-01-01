Monday's game between the Texas Tech Red Raiders (10-2) and North Alabama Lions (6-7) at United Supermarkets Arena has a projected final score of 82-64 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored Texas Tech, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will start at 2:00 PM ET on January 1.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Lubbock, Texas

Lubbock, Texas Venue: United Supermarkets Arena

Texas Tech vs. North Alabama Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas Tech 82, North Alabama 64

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas Tech vs. North Alabama

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas Tech (-18.5)

Texas Tech (-18.5) Computer Predicted Total: 146.3

Both Texas Tech and North Alabama are 5-6-0 against the spread (ATS) so far this season. A total of six out of the Red Raiders' games this season have hit the over, and five of the Lions' games have gone over.

Texas Tech Performance Insights

The Red Raiders average 77.4 points per game (127th in college basketball) while allowing 65.1 per contest (54th in college basketball). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 12.3 points per game.

Texas Tech records 38.3 rebounds per game (110th in college basketball) while allowing 32.6 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 5.7 boards per game.

Texas Tech makes 1.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 9 (62nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.7.

The Red Raiders' 100.2 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 75th in college basketball, and the 84.2 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 60th in college basketball.

Texas Tech has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.1 per game (121st in college basketball play) while forcing 12.3 (163rd in college basketball).

