The TCU Horned Frogs (8-1) face the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. This clash is available on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU Game Information

Texas A&M-Commerce Players to Watch

Jerome Brewer Jr.: 14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK

14.6 PTS, 4.6 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.5 BLK Kalen Williams: 14.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

14.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 2.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK Tommie Lewis: 10.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

10.3 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Alonzo Dodd: 5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK

5.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.2 BLK Zondrick Garrett: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.5 BLK

TCU Players to Watch

Emanuel Miller: 16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK

16.1 PTS, 5.7 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.9 STL, 0.8 BLK Micah Peavy: 12.2 PTS, 5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

12.2 PTS, 5 REB, 4.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Jameer Nelson Jr.: 11.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 3 STL, 0.6 BLK

11.4 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3.6 AST, 3 STL, 0.6 BLK JaKobe Coles: 13.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.1 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Avery Anderson III: 9 PTS, 2 REB, 4 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU Stat Comparison

TCU Rank TCU AVG Texas A&M-Commerce AVG Texas A&M-Commerce Rank 10th 87.4 Points Scored 76.9 135th 69th 66.2 Points Allowed 73.5 243rd 75th 39.3 Rebounds 33.5 300th 62nd 10.9 Off. Rebounds 7.6 287th 298th 6.1 3pt Made 10.2 18th 4th 21 Assists 17 40th 199th 12.1 Turnovers 11.9 186th

