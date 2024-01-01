Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 1
The TCU Horned Frogs (10-2) play the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024 on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce matchup.
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU Game Info
- When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|TCU Moneyline
|Texas A&M-Commerce Moneyline
|FanDuel
|TCU (-25.5)
|147.5
|-10000
|+3500
Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU Betting Trends
- Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-5-0 ATS this season.
- The Lions have been an underdog by 24 points or more two times this year, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
- TCU has compiled a 6-6-0 ATS record so far this year.
- A total of six out of the Horned Frogs' 12 games this season have hit the over.
