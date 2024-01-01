The TCU Horned Frogs (10-2) go up against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024. The matchup airs on ESPN+.

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. TCU Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Texas A&M-Commerce Stats Insights

The Lions' 45% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.8 percentage points higher than the Horned Frogs have given up to their opponents (42.2%).

This season, Texas A&M-Commerce has a 5-1 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 42.2% from the field.

The Lions are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Horned Frogs sit at 72nd.

The Lions put up 8.4 more points per game (76.9) than the Horned Frogs give up to opponents (68.5).

Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-0 when it scores more than 68.5 points.

Texas A&M-Commerce Home & Away Comparison

Texas A&M-Commerce averages 100.3 points per game at home, and 53.5 on the road.

In 2023-24 the Lions are allowing seven fewer points per game at home (70) than on the road (77).

At home, Texas A&M-Commerce knocks down 14.2 triples per game, 8.0 more than it averages away (6.2). Its 3-point shooting percentage is also higher at home (42.7%) than away (22.3%).

Texas A&M-Commerce Upcoming Schedule