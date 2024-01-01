The TCU Horned Frogs (10-2) square off against the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6) at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, January 1, 2024 on ESPN+.

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info

When: Monday, January 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1, 2024 at 4:00 PM ET Where: Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas

Schollmaier Arena in Fort Worth, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big 12 Games

TCU Stats Insights

This season, the Horned Frogs have a 50.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 6.2% higher than the 43.9% of shots the Lions' opponents have hit.

TCU has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.

The Lions are the 308th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Horned Frogs sit at 86th.

The Horned Frogs score 86.5 points per game, 13 more points than the 73.5 the Lions allow.

TCU has a 9-1 record when putting up more than 73.5 points.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU scored 77.9 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 72.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 5.5 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they allowed 76.3.

TCU drained 5.4 threes per game with a 30.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.4 more threes and 1.7% points better than it averaged when playing on the road (5 threes per game, 28.5% three-point percentage).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

TCU Upcoming Schedule