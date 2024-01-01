Monday's game between the TCU Horned Frogs (10-2) and Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (6-6) at Schollmaier Arena has a projected final score of 85-65 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored TCU, so expect a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 4:00 PM ET on January 1.

The matchup has no set line.

TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, January 1, 2024

Monday, January 1, 2024 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 85, Texas A&M-Commerce 65

Spread & Total Prediction for TCU vs. Texas A&M-Commerce

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-20.4)

TCU (-20.4) Computer Predicted Total: 149.6

TCU has compiled a 6-6-0 record against the spread this season, while Texas A&M-Commerce is 4-5-0. The Horned Frogs are 6-6-0 and the Lions are 3-6-0 in terms of hitting the over.

Other Big 12 Predictions

TCU Performance Insights

The Horned Frogs' +216 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.0 points per game) is a result of scoring 86.5 points per game (13th in college basketball) while giving up 68.5 per contest (122nd in college basketball).

The 38.9 rebounds per game TCU averages rank 90th in college basketball, and are 8.0 more than the 30.9 its opponents pull down per contest.

TCU knocks down 6.1 three-pointers per game (301st in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.5. It shoots 33.6% from deep while its opponents hit 32.8% from long range.

The Horned Frogs rank 27th in college basketball with 104.3 points scored per 100 possessions, and 39th in college basketball defensively with 82.6 points conceded per 100 possessions.

TCU has committed 4.0 fewer turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 12.3 (226th in college basketball action) while forcing 16.3 (12th in college basketball).

