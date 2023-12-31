Want to know which basketball team sits on top of the WAC? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

Watch college basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

1. Grand Canyon

Current Record: 10-3 | Projected Record: 26-4

10-3 | 26-4 Overall Rank: 106th

106th Strength of Schedule Rank: 230th

230th Last Game: W 68-59 vs Middle Tennessee

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Southern Utah

Southern Utah Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

2. Cal Baptist

Current Record: 10-1 | Projected Record: 27-2

10-1 | 27-2 Overall Rank: 110th

110th Strength of Schedule Rank: 287th

287th Last Game: W 83-62 vs Texas Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Utah Valley

Utah Valley Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

3. SFA

Current Record: 8-5 | Projected Record: 20-9

8-5 | 20-9 Overall Rank: 147th

147th Strength of Schedule Rank: 129th

129th Last Game: W 111-38 vs UNT Dallas

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: UT Rio Grande Valley

UT Rio Grande Valley Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

4. Utah Tech

Current Record: 7-6 | Projected Record: 14-15

7-6 | 14-15 Overall Rank: 210th

210th Strength of Schedule Rank: 261st

261st Last Game: L 68-62 vs Florida International

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Seattle U

Seattle U Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

5. Abilene Christian

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 11-15

5-6 | 11-15 Overall Rank: 211th

211th Strength of Schedule Rank: 176th

176th Last Game: L 66-49 vs Louisiana Tech

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ UT Rio Grande Valley

@ UT Rio Grande Valley Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6

6. UT Arlington

Current Record: 4-8 | Projected Record: 13-17

4-8 | 13-17 Overall Rank: 228th

228th Strength of Schedule Rank: 77th

77th Last Game: W 61-60 vs New Mexico State

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: Tarleton State

Tarleton State Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

7. Tarleton State

Current Record: 4-7 | Projected Record: 11-17

4-7 | 11-17 Overall Rank: 237th

237th Strength of Schedule Rank: 309th

309th Last Game: W 52-40 vs Texas Southern

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ UT Arlington

@ UT Arlington Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

8. Southern Utah

Current Record: 3-8 | Projected Record: 9-19

3-8 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 253rd

253rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 125th

125th Last Game: L 89-62 vs UTEP

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Grand Canyon

@ Grand Canyon Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

9. Utah Valley

Current Record: 5-6 | Projected Record: 9-19

5-6 | 9-19 Overall Rank: 266th

266th Strength of Schedule Rank: 326th

326th Last Game: W 73-69 vs Sam Houston

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ Cal Baptist

@ Cal Baptist Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Friday, January 5

10. UT Rio Grande Valley

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 5-24

1-10 | 5-24 Overall Rank: 282nd

282nd Strength of Schedule Rank: 111th

111th Last Game: W 66-58 vs Sam Houston

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game

Opponent: @ SFA

@ SFA Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Friday, January 5

11. Seattle U

Current Record: 1-10 | Projected Record: 1-28

1-10 | 1-28 Overall Rank: 324th

324th Strength of Schedule Rank: 149th

149th Last Game: L 89-52 vs Arizona

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Next Game