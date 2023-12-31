Player props are listed for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Mikal Bridges, among others, when the Oklahoma City Thunder host the Brooklyn Nets at Paycom Center on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Thunder vs. Nets Game Info

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOK and YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma Venue: Paycom Center

Thunder vs Nets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Oklahoma City Thunder

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 33.5 (Over: -118) 5.5 (Over: -139) 6.5 (Over: -111) 1.5 (Over: +142)

Gilgeous-Alexander's 31.4 points per game average is 2.1 fewer than Sunday's over/under.

He has averaged 0.2 more rebounds per game (5.7) than his prop bet total in Sunday's game (5.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's season-long assist average -- 6.3 per game -- is 0.2 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet total (6.5).

Gilgeous-Alexander's 1.1 made three-pointers per game is 0.4 less than his over/under in Sunday's game (1.5).

Chet Holmgren Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 18.5 (Over: -106) 8.5 (Over: +106) 2.5 (Over: +122) 1.5 (Over: -132)

Chet Holmgren is scoring 17.7 points per game this season, 0.8 less than his points prop on Sunday.

He pulls down 7.7 rebounds per game, 0.8 fewer than his prop bet on Sunday.

Holmgren's assist average -- 2.5 per game -- is the same as Sunday's prop bet.

He has connected on 1.6 three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet total on Sunday (1.5).

Jalen Williams Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 16.5 (Over: -114) 4.5 (Over: +112) 3.5 (Over: -130) 1.5 (Over: -108)

The 16.5-point over/under set for Jalen Williams on Sunday is 1.5 lower than his season scoring average of 18.

He averages 0.6 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Sunday (which is 4.5).

Williams averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Sunday.

Williams averages 1.3 made three-pointers, which is less than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -104) 5.5 (Over: +114) 3.5 (Over: +112) 1.5 (Over: -189)

Bridges is averaging 21.1 points during the 2023-24 season, 1.4 less than Sunday's over/under.

His rebounding average -- 5.3 -- is 0.2 lower than his over/under on Sunday.

Bridges averages 3.7 assists, 0.2 more than Sunday's over/under.

Bridges has hit two three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Sunday (1.5).

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 14.5 (Over: +100) 3.5 (Over: -154) 7.5 (Over: +120) 2.5 (Over: +130)

Spencer Dinwiddie's 14.3 points per game average is 0.2 less than Sunday's over/under.

He has grabbed 4.1 rebounds per game, 0.6 more than his prop bet for Sunday's game (3.5).

Dinwiddie's season-long assist average -- 6.6 per game -- is 0.9 assists lower than Sunday's assist prop bet value (7.5).

Dinwiddie has made 2.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 fewer than his over/under in Sunday's game (2.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.