The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) are favored (-7.5) to extend a three-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-17) at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Paycom Center. The game airs on BSOK and YES. The matchup's over/under is 237.5.

Thunder vs. Nets Odds & Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV: BSOK and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Thunder -7.5 237.5

Thunder Betting Records & Stats

In 13 games this season, Oklahoma City and its opponents have scored more than 237.5 combined points.

The average point total in Oklahoma City's games this season is 234.1, 3.4 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Thunder have put together a 22-8-0 record against the spread.

Oklahoma City has won 14, or 77.8%, of the 18 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Oklahoma City has been at least a -350 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 77.8% chance of a victory for the Thunder.

Thunder vs Nets Additional Info

Thunder vs. Nets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Thunder 13 43.3% 121.2 237 112.9 229 231.9 Nets 11 34.4% 115.8 237 116.1 229 229.3

Additional Thunder Insights & Trends

The Thunder are 7-3 against the spread and 8-2 overall in their last 10 games.

Seven of Thunder's last 10 games have gone over the total.

Oklahoma City has done a better job covering the spread in away games (10-3-0) than it has at home (12-5-0).

The 121.2 points per game the Thunder record are 5.1 more points than the Nets give up (116.1).

Oklahoma City has a 17-4 record against the spread and a 17-4 record overall when putting up more than 116.1 points.

Thunder vs. Nets Betting Splits

Thunder and Nets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Thunder 22-8 5-0 18-12 Nets 18-14 1-4 17-15

Thunder vs. Nets Point Insights

Thunder Nets 121.2 Points Scored (PG) 115.8 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 12 17-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 13-8 17-4 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-11 112.9 Points Allowed (PG) 116.1 11 NBA Rank (PAPG) 20 14-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 15-5 13-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 15-5

