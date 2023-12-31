The Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) will look to continue a three-game win streak when they host the Brooklyn Nets (15-17) on Sunday, December 31, 2023 at Paycom Center as 7.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSOK and YES.

Thunder vs. Nets Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSOK and YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Venue: Paycom Center

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Thunder vs. Nets Score Prediction

Prediction: Thunder 122 - Nets 111

Thunder vs Nets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Thunder vs. Nets

Pick ATS: Thunder (- 7.5)

Thunder (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Thunder (-11.7)

Thunder (-11.7) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 233.0

The Thunder's .733 ATS win percentage (22-8-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Nets' .562 mark (18-14-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

As a 7.5-point favorite or more in 2023-24, Oklahoma City is 5-0 against the spread compared to the 1-4 ATS record Brooklyn racks up as a 7.5-point underdog.

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Oklahoma City does it more often (60% of the time) than Brooklyn (53.1%).

The Thunder have a .778 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (14-4) this season, better than the .263 winning percentage for the Nets as a moneyline underdog (5-14).

Thunder Performance Insights

The Thunder have a top-five offense this season, ranking fifth-best in the league with 121.2 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank 11th with 112.9 points allowed per contest.

It's been a tough stretch for Oklahoma City in terms of rebounding, as it is tallying only 40.9 rebounds per game (third-worst in NBA) and giving up 45.4 rebounds per contest (fifth-worst).

The Thunder rank 15th in the NBA with 26 assists per game.

Oklahoma City has been getting things done in terms of turnovers this year, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in turnovers per game (11.6) and best in forced turnovers per contest (15.9).

With a 38.6% three-point percentage this season, the Thunder are second-best in the NBA. They rank 11th in the league by sinking 12.8 three-pointers per contest.

