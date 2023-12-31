The Texas A&M Aggies (11-1) welcome in the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (5-4) after winning 10 straight home games. It tips at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023.

Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other Southland Games

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Texas A&M Scoring Comparison

The Lions' 69.7 points per game are 22.0 more points than the 47.7 the Aggies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 47.7 points, Texas A&M-Commerce is 5-3.

Texas A&M is 11-0 when it allows fewer than 69.7 points.

The Aggies score only 1.1 more points per game (75.9) than the Lions allow (74.8).

When Texas A&M puts up more than 74.8 points, it is 6-0.

Texas A&M-Commerce has a 5-1 record when allowing fewer than 75.9 points.

This year the Aggies are shooting 43.0% from the field, only 1.4% higher than Lions concede.

The Lions shoot 37.9% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Aggies allow.

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Mia Deck: 11.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 28.6 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41)

11.4 PTS, 1.9 STL, 28.6 FG%, 19.5 3PT% (8-for-41) Mary Delgado: 13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42)

13.6 PTS, 1.3 STL, 45.5 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (14-for-42) Jordyn Newsome: 11.8 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47)

11.8 PTS, 35.1 FG%, 40.4 3PT% (19-for-47) Dorian Norris: 7.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17)

7.1 PTS, 41.1 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (6-for-17) Ahmya Boyce: 9.9 PTS, 36.4 FG%, 44.4 3PT% (12-for-27)

Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule