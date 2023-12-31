Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds for Jason Robertson, Connor Bedard and others in the Dallas Stars-Chicago Blackhawks matchup at American Airlines Center on Sunday at 8:00 PM ET.

Stars vs. Blackhawks Game Info

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Dallas Stars

Jason Robertson Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

One of Dallas' most productive offensive players this season is Robertson, who has 34 points (11 goals, 23 assists) and plays an average of 18:13 per game.

Robertson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 0 2 2 6 at Blues Dec. 27 1 0 1 5 at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 3 vs. Canucks Dec. 21 0 2 2 9 vs. Kraken Dec. 18 1 0 1 5

Joe Pavelski Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155)

0.5 (Over Odds: -208, Under Odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +110, Under Odds: -149)

Joe Pavelski has 14 goals and 19 assists to total 33 points (one per game).

Pavelski Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 1 1 2 3 at Blues Dec. 27 0 0 0 2 at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 4 vs. Canucks Dec. 21 0 1 1 1 vs. Kraken Dec. 18 0 2 2 3

Roope Hintz Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +120, Under Odds: -161)

Roope Hintz's 32 points this season have come via 14 goals and 18 assists.

Hintz Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Blackhawks Dec. 29 3 0 3 4 at Blues Dec. 27 0 1 1 3 at Predators Dec. 23 0 1 1 2 vs. Canucks Dec. 21 1 0 1 3 vs. Kraken Dec. 18 0 1 1 1

NHL Props Today: Chicago Blackhawks

Connor Bedard Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +155, Under Odds: -208)

Bedard has scored 15 goals (0.4 per game) and collected 17 assists (0.5 per game), fueling the Chicago offense with 32 total points (0.9 per game). He averages 3.2 shots per game, shooting 13.3%.

Bedard Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Dec. 29 0 0 0 3 vs. Jets Dec. 27 2 0 2 5 at Blues Dec. 23 1 0 1 2 vs. Canadiens Dec. 22 0 1 1 3 vs. Avalanche Dec. 19 0 2 2 6

Philipp Kurashev Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +175, Under Odds: -238)

Philipp Kurashev has racked up 22 points this season, with six goals and 16 assists.

Kurashev Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Stars Dec. 29 0 1 1 3 vs. Jets Dec. 27 0 1 1 2 at Blues Dec. 23 0 2 2 2 vs. Canadiens Dec. 22 0 0 0 0 vs. Avalanche Dec. 19 0 0 0 0

