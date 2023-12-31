Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets: Stats, Projections and Game Preview
Published: Dec. 31, 2023 at 1:45 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mikal Bridges and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will clash when the Brooklyn Nets (15-17) square off against the Oklahoma City Thunder (21-9) at Paycom Center on Sunday, December 31 beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
Thunder vs. Nets Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSOK and YES
- Location: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- Arena: Paycom Center
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Mikal Bridges Fantasy Comparison
|Stat
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Mikal Bridges
|Total Fantasy Pts
|1535.2
|1062.6
|Fantasy Pts Per Game
|52.9
|33.2
|Fantasy Rank
|5
|47
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Mikal Bridges Insights
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander & the Thunder
- Gilgeous-Alexander is putting up 31.4 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 boards per game.
- The Thunder have a +249 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.3 points per game. They're putting up 121.2 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are allowing 112.9 per contest to rank 11th in the NBA.
- Oklahoma City loses the rebound battle by 4.5 boards on average. it collects 40.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 28th in the league, while its opponents pull down 45.4 per contest.
- The Thunder knock down 12.8 three-pointers per game (12th in the league) compared to their opponents' 13.8. They shoot 38.6% from deep while their opponents hit 36.1% from long range.
- Oklahoma City has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 11.6 per game (fourth in NBA action) while forcing 15.9 (first in the league).
Mikal Bridges & the Nets
- Bridges averages 21.1 points, 5.3 boards and 3.7 assists, making 46% of his shots from the field and 36.2% from 3-point range, with 2 triples per game.
- The Nets put up 115.8 points per game (12th in league) while allowing 116.1 per contest (19th in NBA). They have a -9 scoring differential.
- Brooklyn wins the rebound battle by 2.5 boards on average. It records 46.8 rebounds per game, third in the league, while its opponents pull down 44.3.
- The Nets connect on 13.9 three-pointers per game (eighth-most in the league) at a 37.9% rate (sixth-best in NBA), compared to the 13.9 their opponents make, shooting 37.6% from deep.
- Brooklyn has lost the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 12.1 (sixth in NBA) while forcing 11 (30th in league).
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander vs. Mikal Bridges Advanced Stats
|Stat
|Shai Gilgeous-Alexander
|Mikal Bridges
|Plus/Minus Per Game
|10
|-0.3
|Usage Percentage
|33.2%
|26.1%
|True Shooting Pct
|64.4%
|57%
|Total Rebound Pct
|9.2%
|8.2%
|Assist Pct
|31.1%
|16.2%
