On Sunday at 8:00 PM ET, the Dallas Stars match up against the Chicago Blackhawks. Is Nils Lundkvist going to find the back of the net in this contest? Take a look at the stats and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Nils Lundkvist score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1700 (Bet $10 to win $170.00 if he scores a goal)

Lundkvist stats and insights

Lundkvist is yet to score through 25 games this season.

He has attempted zero shots in one game against the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

Lundkvist has picked up one assist on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 29th in goals allowed, giving up 128 total goals (3.7 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have one shutout, and they average 18.6 hits and 16.9 blocked shots per game.

Lundkvist recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/29/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 14:05 Home W 5-4 OT 12/16/2023 Blues 0 0 0 13:49 Away L 4-3 OT 12/9/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 15:20 Home L 6-1 12/7/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:01 Away W 5-4 SO 11/30/2023 Flames 0 0 0 11:35 Away L 4-3 OT 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 11:30 Away W 2-0 11/24/2023 Flames 1 0 1 13:40 Home L 7-4 11/22/2023 Golden Knights 0 0 0 12:52 Home L 2-1 OT 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 13:13 Home L 6-3

Stars vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Sunday, December 31, 2023

Sunday, December 31, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

