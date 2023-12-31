Matt Duchene and the Dallas Stars will play the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 31, 2023. Fancy a bet on Duchene in the Stars-Blackhawks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Matt Duchene vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 31, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NBCS-CHI, and BSSW

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -175)

0.5 points (Over odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +110)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

Duchene's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:36 per game on the ice, is +10.

Duchene has netted a goal in a game 10 times this season in 33 games played, including multiple goals once.

Duchene has a point in 20 games this season (out of 33), including multiple points seven times.

In 16 of 33 games this year, Duchene has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability is 63.6% that Duchene hits the over on his points prop total based on the odds.

Duchene has an implied probability of 47.6% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Duchene Stats vs. the Blackhawks

The Blackhawks are 29th in goals allowed, conceding 128 total goals (3.7 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -42 goal differential ranks 31st in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 33 Games 4 29 Points 1 11 Goals 1 18 Assists 0

