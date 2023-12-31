Luguentz Dort and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates face off versus the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Last time out, which was on December 29, Dort produced four points and three steals in a 119-93 win against the Nuggets.

In this piece we'll break down Dort's stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Luguentz Dort Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 10.9 11.9 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 3.6 Assists -- 1.3 1.2 PRA -- 16.1 16.7 PR -- 14.8 15.5 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.9



Luguentz Dort Insights vs. the Nets

Dort is responsible for attempting 8.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.0 per game.

Dort is averaging 4.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 12.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Dort's opponents, the Nets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 27th in possessions per game with 103.6.

Allowing 116.1 points per contest, the Nets are the 19th-ranked team in the league on defense.

The Nets are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 44.3 rebounds per game.

The Nets are the 13th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 26.2 assists per game.

The Nets allow 13.9 made 3-pointers per game, 24th-ranked in the NBA.

Luguentz Dort vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 35 24 9 1 6 0 1 1/15/2023 36 22 5 2 5 0 0

