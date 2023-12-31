Josh Giddey and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Giddey had 12 points, eight rebounds and four assists in his previous game, which ended in a 119-93 win against the Nuggets.

Below we will look at Giddey's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Josh Giddey Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.6 10.7 Rebounds 5.5 6.0 6.4 Assists 4.5 4.3 4.7 PRA -- 21.9 21.8 PR -- 17.6 17.1



Josh Giddey Insights vs. the Nets

Giddey has taken 10.9 shots per game this season and made 4.9 per game, which account for 11.8% and 10.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

The Thunder rank 27th in possessions per game with 103.6. His opponents, the Nets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th with 101.2 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Nets have allowed 116.1 points per contest, which is 19th-best in the league.

On the boards, the Nets are ranked 21st in the league, giving up 44.3 rebounds per game.

Conceding 26.2 assists per contest, the Nets are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Josh Giddey vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 37 15 13 10 1 0 2 1/15/2023 37 28 9 9 1 0 0

