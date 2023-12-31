Jalen Williams and his Oklahoma City Thunder teammates match up versus the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday at 7:00 PM ET.

Williams, in his last action, had 11 points, seven rebounds, nine assists and two steals in a 119-93 win over the Nuggets.

If you'd like to make predictions on Williams' performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Jalen Williams Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 18.0 19.1 Rebounds 4.5 3.9 3.5 Assists 3.5 3.9 4.1 PRA -- 25.8 26.7 PR -- 21.9 22.6 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.8



Jalen Williams Insights vs. the Nets

Williams has taken 13.1 shots per game this season and made 6.8 per game, which account for 13.2% and 13.7%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 1.3 threes per game, or 9.4% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Williams' Thunder average 103.6 possessions per game, which ranks 27th among NBA teams, while the Nets have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 16th with 101.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 116.1 points per contest, the Nets are the 19th-ranked team in the league defensively.

On the boards, the Nets are ranked 21st in the league, giving up 44.3 rebounds per game.

Allowing 26.2 assists per contest, the Nets are the 13th-ranked team in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nets are 24th in the NBA, conceding 13.9 makes per game.

Jalen Williams vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 36 23 10 3 1 0 2 1/15/2023 35 1 6 3 0 1 1

