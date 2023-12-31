The Oklahoma City Thunder, with Isaiah Joe, hit the court versus the Brooklyn Nets at 7:00 PM ET on Sunday.

In his most recent game, a 119-93 win against the Nuggets, Joe tallied five points.

Below we will dive into Joe's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Isaiah Joe Prop Bets vs. the Nets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 9.4 7.6 Rebounds -- 2.3 2.0 Assists -- 1.1 1.0 PRA -- 12.8 10.6 PR -- 11.7 9.6 3PM 1.5 2.3 1.5



Isaiah Joe Insights vs. the Nets

Joe is responsible for attempting 8.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.1 per game.

He's taken 5.5 threes per game, or 16.4% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Joe's opponents, the Nets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 16th in the NBA with 101.2 possessions per game, while his Thunder rank 27th in possessions per game with 103.6.

The Nets concede 116.1 points per game, 19th-ranked in the NBA.

On the boards, the Nets are 21st in the NBA, giving up 44.3 rebounds per contest.

Giving up 26.2 assists per game, the Nets are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Nets have given up 13.9 makes per game, 24th in the NBA.

Isaiah Joe vs. the Nets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/14/2023 24 5 3 2 1 0 1 1/15/2023 19 9 3 0 3 1 1

