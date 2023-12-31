Want to know which basketball team is on top of the Big 12? We break it all down below in our newly updated power rankings.

1. Texas

Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 28-3

13-1 | 28-3 Overall Rank: 6th

6th Strength of Schedule Rank: 68th

68th Last Game: L 85-79 vs Baylor

Next Game

Opponent: @ Texas Tech

@ Texas Tech Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

2. Baylor

Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 29-0

12-0 | 29-0 Overall Rank: 8th

8th Strength of Schedule Rank: 91st

91st Last Game: W 85-79 vs Texas

Next Game

Opponent: TCU

TCU Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

3. Kansas State

Current Record: 13-1 | Projected Record: 28-3

13-1 | 28-3 Overall Rank: 9th

9th Strength of Schedule Rank: 66th

66th Last Game: W 66-41 vs Cincinnati

Next Game

Opponent: Houston

Houston Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

4. West Virginia

Current Record: 12-0 | Projected Record: 24-5

12-0 | 24-5 Overall Rank: 20th

20th Strength of Schedule Rank: 251st

251st Last Game: W 85-60 vs Kansas

Next Game

Opponent: Cincinnati

Cincinnati Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

5. TCU

Current Record: 14-0 | Projected Record: 24-6

14-0 | 24-6 Overall Rank: 26th

26th Strength of Schedule Rank: 258th

258th Last Game: W 81-67 vs BYU

Next Game

Opponent: @ Baylor

@ Baylor Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

6. Iowa State

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 17-12

8-4 | 17-12 Overall Rank: 44th

44th Strength of Schedule Rank: 57th

57th Last Game: W 76-68 vs Oklahoma State

Next Game

Opponent: Kansas

Kansas Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7. Kansas

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 15-14

7-5 | 15-14 Overall Rank: 48th

48th Strength of Schedule Rank: 23rd

23rd Last Game: L 85-60 vs West Virginia

Next Game

Opponent: @ Iowa State

@ Iowa State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

8. Texas Tech

Current Record: 12-2 | Projected Record: 20-11

12-2 | 20-11 Overall Rank: 56th

56th Strength of Schedule Rank: 158th

158th Last Game: W 79-71 vs Houston

Next Game

Opponent: Texas

Texas Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

9. Oklahoma

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 13-16

7-5 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 68th

68th Strength of Schedule Rank: 58th

58th Last Game: W 69-52 vs UCF

Next Game

Opponent: @ BYU

@ BYU Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

10. Oklahoma State

Current Record: 7-5 | Projected Record: 12-17

7-5 | 12-17 Overall Rank: 74th

74th Strength of Schedule Rank: 55th

55th Last Game: L 76-68 vs Iowa State

Next Game

Opponent: @ UCF

@ UCF Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

11. UCF

Current Record: 9-2 | Projected Record: 12-15

9-2 | 12-15 Overall Rank: 83rd

83rd Strength of Schedule Rank: 203rd

203rd Last Game: L 69-52 vs Oklahoma

Next Game

Opponent: Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Wednesday, January 3

12. Houston

Current Record: 9-3 | Projected Record: 13-16

9-3 | 13-16 Overall Rank: 87th

87th Strength of Schedule Rank: 232nd

232nd Last Game: L 79-71 vs Texas Tech

Next Game

Opponent: @ Kansas State

@ Kansas State Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:30 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

13. Cincinnati

Current Record: 8-4 | Projected Record: 11-18

8-4 | 11-18 Overall Rank: 88th

88th Strength of Schedule Rank: 82nd

82nd Last Game: L 66-41 vs Kansas State

Next Game

Opponent: @ West Virginia

@ West Virginia Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4

7:00 PM ET on Thursday, January 4 TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+

14. BYU

Current Record: 10-4 | Projected Record: 12-19

10-4 | 12-19 Overall Rank: 98th

98th Strength of Schedule Rank: 177th

177th Last Game: L 81-67 vs TCU

Next Game