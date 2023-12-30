The Seattle U Redhawks (7-5) hope to halt a three-game road losing streak at the UTEP Miners (8-5) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET.

UTEP vs. Seattle U Game Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

UTEP Stats Insights

  • The Miners make 46.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Redhawks have allowed to their opponents (41.3%).
  • UTEP is 7-2 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
  • The Redhawks are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Miners sit at 216th.
  • The Miners record 11.7 more points per game (77.9) than the Redhawks allow (66.2).
  • UTEP is 8-1 when scoring more than 66.2 points.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Offensively UTEP performed better at home last season, averaging 69.9 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game away from home.
  • In 2022-23, the Miners ceded 63.8 points per game in home games. Away from home, they allowed 74.7.
  • In home games, UTEP made 0.1 fewer threes per game (4.8) than in away games (4.9). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (28.1%) compared to away from home (30.9%).

UTEP Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/17/2023 @ Abilene Christian L 88-82 Teague Center
12/20/2023 Norfolk State W 67-65 Don Haskins Center
12/21/2023 Wyoming W 78-67 Don Haskins Center
12/30/2023 Seattle U - Don Haskins Center
1/4/2024 @ New Mexico State - Pan American Center
1/7/2024 Chicago State - Don Haskins Center

