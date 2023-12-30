Saturday's contest between the Sam Houston Bearkats (5-6) and the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-10) at Bernard Johnson Coliseum has a projected final score of 70-64 based on our computer prediction, with Sam Houston coming out on top. Game time is at 3:00 PM on December 30.

The Vaqueros lost their last game 104-51 against Texas on Wednesday.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Sam Houston Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Sam Houston Score Prediction

Prediction: Sam Houston 70, UT Rio Grande Valley 64

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule Analysis

The Vaqueros have zero victories against D1 teams this season.

UT Rio Grande Valley has tied for the 30th-most Quadrant 2 losses in the nation (two).

Against Quadrant 4 teams, UT Rio Grande Valley is 0-4 (.000%) -- tied for the 24th-most defeats.

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

Kade Hackerott: 10.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 31.1 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28)

10.0 PTS, 8.3 REB, 31.1 FG%, 17.9 3PT% (5-for-28) Iyana Dorsey: 16.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.0 FG%, 21.5 3PT% (14-for-65)

16.7 PTS, 1.6 STL, 29.0 FG%, 21.5 3PT% (14-for-65) Charlotte O'Keefe: 8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 42.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

8.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 1.3 BLK, 42.5 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16) Arianna Sturdivant: 8.8 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46)

8.8 PTS, 38.9 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (14-for-46) Mele Kailahi: 7.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 38.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

UT Rio Grande Valley Performance Insights

The Vaqueros are being outscored by 16.6 points per game, with a -166 scoring differential overall. They put up 56.4 points per game (315th in college basketball), and give up 73.0 per contest (316th in college basketball).

In 2023-24 the Vaqueros are averaging 5.2 more points per game at home (59.0) than on the road (53.8).

At home, UT Rio Grande Valley concedes 74.0 points per game. On the road, it concedes 72.0.

