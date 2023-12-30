The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-9) aim to stop a three-game home losing skid when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Incarnate Word matchup.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas

UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Incarnate Word Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UT Rio Grande Valley Moneyline Incarnate Word Moneyline FanDuel UT Rio Grande Valley (-3.5) 155.5 -188 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Incarnate Word Betting Trends

UT Rio Grande Valley has compiled a 4-6-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of five out of the Vaqueros' 10 games this season have gone over the point total.

Incarnate Word has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.

Cardinals games have gone over the point total five out of 10 times this year.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.