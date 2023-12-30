How to Watch UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Incarnate Word on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 1:18 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (3-9) aim to break a three-game home losing streak when hosting the Incarnate Word Cardinals (4-7) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.
UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Incarnate Word Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights
- The Vaqueros make 42.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.7 percentage points lower than the Cardinals have allowed to their opponents (44%).
- UT Rio Grande Valley has a 3-2 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44% from the field.
- The Vaqueros are the 284th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals sit at 188th.
- The 73.4 points per game the Vaqueros put up are the same as the Cardinals allow.
- UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-1 when scoring more than 78 points.
UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison
- UT Rio Grande Valley is averaging 86.8 points per game this season in home games, which is 18.8 more points than it is averaging on the road (68).
- The Vaqueros surrender 74.3 points per game when playing at home this year, compared to 81.4 away from home.
- Looking at three-point shooting, UT Rio Grande Valley has fared better in home games this season, averaging 8 threes per game with a 32% three-point percentage, compared to 4.4 threes per game and a 28.6% three-point percentage in away games.
UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/6/2023
|@ Texas A&M-CC
|W 76-74
|American Bank Center
|12/15/2023
|Texas A&M-CC
|L 86-76
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|12/18/2023
|@ Chicago State
|L 78-68
|Jones Convocation Center
|12/30/2023
|Incarnate Word
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/4/2024
|SFA
|-
|UTRGV Fieldhouse
|1/6/2024
|@ Abilene Christian
|-
|Teague Center
