The Texas Longhorns (13-0) take a 13-game win streak into a home contest versus the Baylor Bears (11-0), winners of 11 straight. It starts at 2:00 PM ET (on FOX) on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

Texas Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV: FOX

Texas vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

The Bears put up 30.2 more points per game (84.6) than the Longhorns give up (54.4).

When it scores more than 54.4 points, Baylor is 11-0.

Texas has a 13-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 84.6 points.

The Longhorns average 93 points per game, 39.9 more points than the 53.1 the Bears allow.

Texas has a 13-0 record when scoring more than 53.1 points.

When Baylor gives up fewer than 93 points, it is 11-0.

This year the Longhorns are shooting 52.2% from the field, 16.6% higher than the Bears concede.

The Bears make 47.3% of their shots from the field, 10% higher than the Longhorns' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas Leaders

Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)

14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22) Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%

16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG% Madison Booker: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)

11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30) Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG%

8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG% Shaylee Gonzales: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (23-for-48)

Texas Schedule