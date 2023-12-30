The Houston Cougars (9-2) will be attempting to continue a three-game home winning run when taking on the Texas Tech Red Raiders (11-2) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Fertitta Center. It airs at 2:00 PM ET.

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Fertitta Center in Houston, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. Houston Scoring Comparison

  • The Red Raiders average 9.6 more points per game (73.2) than the Cougars allow their opponents to score (63.6).
  • Texas Tech has put together a 7-1 record in games it scores more than 63.6 points.
  • Houston has an 8-1 record when its opponents score fewer than 73.2 points.
  • The Cougars put up 24.4 more points per game (79.6) than the Red Raiders allow (55.2).
  • Houston is 9-0 when scoring more than 55.2 points.
  • Texas Tech has an 11-2 record when giving up fewer than 79.6 points.
  • This year the Cougars are shooting 40.2% from the field, 2.1% higher than the Red Raiders give up.
  • The Red Raiders make 42.2% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Cougars' defensive field-goal percentage.

Texas Tech Leaders

  • Bailey Maupin: 15.4 PTS, 1.4 STL, 42.8 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (21-for-63)
  • Jasmine Shavers: 15.3 PTS, 1.8 STL, 42.4 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (18-for-60)
  • Kilah Freelon: 9.8 PTS, 1.1 STL, 52.5 FG%
  • Jordyn Merritt: 7.2 PTS, 1.5 STL, 35.5 FG%, 18.2 3PT% (4-for-22)
  • Elina Arike: 5.7 PTS, 48.4 FG%, 41.7 3PT% (5-for-12)

Texas Tech Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/13/2023 Incarnate Word W 76-35 United Supermarkets Arena
12/19/2023 Tulsa L 66-58 Seabury Hall
12/21/2023 Oregon State L 77-65 Seabury Hall
12/30/2023 @ Houston - Fertitta Center
1/3/2024 Texas - United Supermarkets Arena
1/6/2024 Kansas - United Supermarkets Arena

