Can we count on Texas Tech to lock up a berth in the 2024 NCAA Tournament? Here's a peek at its full tournament resume with bracketology analysis included.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +15000

Preseason national championship odds: +12500

Pre-new year national championship odds: +15000

How Texas Tech ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 NR NR 121

Texas Tech's best wins

In its best win of the season, which took place on November 24, Texas Tech defeated the Michigan Wolverines (No. 59 in the RPI) by a score of 73-57. Joe Toussaint, in that signature victory, compiled a team-best 17 points with four rebounds and four assists. Devan Cambridge also played a part with 17 points, seven rebounds and two assists.

Next best wins

73-46 at home over Texas A&M-Commerce (No. 133/RPI) on November 8

77-66 at home over UT Arlington (No. 169/RPI) on December 21

72-70 over Northern Iowa (No. 178/RPI) on November 23

96-60 at home over Sam Houston (No. 195/RPI) on December 28

73-64 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 241/RPI) on November 16

Texas Tech's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 1-0 | Quadrant 3: 2-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

The Red Raiders have tied for the 38th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation according to the RPI (one).

Based on the RPI, the Red Raiders have seven wins versus Quadrant 4 teams, tied for the sixth-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Texas Tech gets the 124th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way, based on our predictions.

The Red Raiders have 17 games remaining against teams over .500. They have seven upcoming games against teams with worse records.

Texas Tech has 19 games remaining on the schedule, with eight games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas Tech's next game

Matchup: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. North Alabama Lions

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. North Alabama Lions Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET Location: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Favorite: Texas Tech Red Raiders -18.5

Texas Tech Red Raiders -18.5 Total: 144.5 points

