The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) will look to build on a 12-game winning run when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Texas State vs. James Madison Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia

TV: ESPN+

Texas State Stats Insights

The Bobcats' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Dukes have given up to their opponents (41.5%).

Texas State is 6-1 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.

The Bobcats rank 57th.

The Bobcats put up an average of 70.0 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 72.6 the Dukes give up.

Texas State is 5-0 when it scores more than 72.6 points.

Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Texas State scored more points at home (66.1 per game) than away (63.9) last season.

The Bobcats allowed 68.2 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.

Texas State made fewer 3-pointers at home (4.1 per game) than on the road (4.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than away (30.0%).

