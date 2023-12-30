How to Watch Texas State vs. James Madison on TV or Live Stream - December 30
Published: Dec. 30, 2023 at 7:17 AM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The No. 20 James Madison Dukes (12-0, 1-0 Sun Belt) will look to build on a 12-game winning run when hosting the Texas State Bobcats (6-6, 0-0 Sun Belt) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Atlantic Union Bank Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ESPN+.
Texas State vs. James Madison Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Atlantic Union Bank Center in Harrisonburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Texas State Stats Insights
- The Bobcats' 45.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.8 percentage points higher than the Dukes have given up to their opponents (41.5%).
- Texas State is 6-1 when it shoots better than 41.5% from the field.
- The Dukes are the rebounding team in the country, the Bobcats rank 57th.
- The Bobcats put up an average of 70.0 points per game, only 2.6 fewer points than the 72.6 the Dukes give up.
- Texas State is 5-0 when it scores more than 72.6 points.
Texas State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Texas State scored more points at home (66.1 per game) than away (63.9) last season.
- The Bobcats allowed 68.2 points per game at home last season, and 66.6 on the road.
- Texas State made fewer 3-pointers at home (4.1 per game) than on the road (4.3) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (28.9%) than away (30.0%).
Texas State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/15/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|W 73-60
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/18/2023
|LeTourneau
|W 110-68
|Strahan Arena
|12/21/2023
|@ Houston
|L 72-37
|Fertitta Center
|12/30/2023
|@ James Madison
|-
|Atlantic Union Bank Center
|1/4/2024
|Coastal Carolina
|-
|Strahan Arena
|1/6/2024
|Marshall
|-
|Strahan Arena
