Will Texas be one of the teams to lock up a spot in the March Madness Tournament in 2024? Keep reading and dig into our bracketology preview, which features Texas' full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +6000

+6000 Preseason national championship odds: +3000

+3000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +6000

How Texas ranks

Record Big 12 Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 10-2 0-0 19 22 108

Texas' best wins

On November 30, Texas registered its best win of the season, a 77-58 victory over the Texas State Bobcats, a top 100 team (No. 92), according to the RPI. The leading scorer against Texas State was Max Abmas, who posted 20 points with six rebounds and seven assists.

Next best wins

72-37 at home over UNC Greensboro (No. 113/RPI) on December 29

86-63 at home over Wyoming (No. 161/RPI) on November 26

96-85 over LSU (No. 196/RPI) on December 16

80-64 at home over Rice (No. 230/RPI) on November 15

71-55 at home over Texas A&M-CC (No. 241/RPI) on December 22

Texas' quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 0-2 | Quadrant 2: 0-0 | Quadrant 3: 3-0 | Quadrant 4: 7-0

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), Texas is 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 4 opponents (according to the RPI), the Longhorns are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the sixth-most wins.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Texas has been handed the 227th-ranked schedule in college basketball the rest of the way.

In terms of the Longhorns' upcoming schedule, they have six games on tap versus teams that have a worse record, and they have 16 contests against teams over .500.

UT has 18 games left on the schedule, with seven games coming against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Texas' next game

Matchup: Texas Longhorns vs. UT Arlington Mavericks

Texas Longhorns vs. UT Arlington Mavericks Date/Time: Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET

Monday, January 1 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Moody Center in Austin, Texas

Moody Center in Austin, Texas TV Channel: LHN

LHN Favorite: Texas Longhorns -18.5

Texas Longhorns -18.5 Total: 145.5 points

