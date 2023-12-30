Texas vs. Baylor Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 30
Published: Dec. 28, 2023 at 2:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game features the No. 5 Texas Longhorns (13-0) and the No. 10 Baylor Bears (11-0) matching up at Moody Center (on December 30) at 2:00 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 75-67 win for Texas.
The Longhorns are coming off of a 97-52 win against Jackson State in their last game on Wednesday.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: Texas 75, Baylor 67
Other Big 12 Predictions
- Texas Tech vs Houston
- Texas Tech vs Houston
- BYU vs TCU
- Iowa State vs Oklahoma State
- West Virginia vs Kansas
- Kansas State vs Cincinnati
- UCF vs Oklahoma
- West Virginia vs Kansas
- Kansas State vs Cincinnati
Texas Schedule Analysis
- The Longhorns registered their best win of the season on December 3, when they beat the UConn Huskies, who rank No. 15 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 80-68.
- The Longhorns have two wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the ninth-most in the nation.
- The Longhorns have six wins against Quadrant 3 teams, the most in the country.
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas 2023-24 Best Wins
- 80-68 at home over UConn (No. 15/AP Poll) on December 3
- 88-75 on the road over Arizona (No. 42) on December 13
- 76-44 over South Florida (No. 108) on November 25
- 97-52 at home over Jackson State (No. 116) on December 27
- 84-42 over Arizona State (No. 117) on November 23
Texas Leaders
- Rori Harmon: 14.1 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.3 FG%, 31.8 3PT% (7-for-22)
- Taylor Jones: 16.2 PTS, 7.5 REB, 1.3 STL, 1.5 BLK, 71.3 FG%
- Madison Booker: 11.7 PTS, 1.2 STL, 41.4 FG%, 26.7 3PT% (8-for-30)
- Amina Muhammad: 8.9 PTS, 1.5 STL, 65.2 FG%
- Shaylee Gonzales: 10.5 PTS, 1.5 STL, 45.9 FG%, 47.9 3PT% (23-for-48)
Texas Performance Insights
- The Longhorns outscore opponents by 38.6 points per game (scoring 93.0 points per game to rank fourth in college basketball while allowing 54.4 per outing to rank 34th in college basketball) and have a +502 scoring differential overall.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.