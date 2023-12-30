The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-5) meet the Texas A&M Aggies (7-4) on Saturday, December 30, 2023 at Reed Arena. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET and be available via SEC Network.

Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Game Information

Texas A&M Players to Watch

  • Wade Taylor IV: 18.6 PTS, 3.1 REB, 4.8 AST, 2.3 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Henry Coleman III: 12.6 PTS, 9.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0 BLK
  • Andersson Garcia: 4.3 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.7 BLK
  • Solomon Washington: 5.8 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Tyrece Radford: 12.3 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.1 BLK

Prairie View A&M Players to Watch

  • Charles Smith IV: 14.5 PTS, 4.4 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Brian Myles: 7.3 PTS, 6.9 REB, 0.6 AST, 1 STL, 0.9 BLK
  • Chris Felix Jr.: 12.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Andre Nunley: 6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.9 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Nick Gazelas: 8.6 PTS, 1.4 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0 BLK

Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Stat Comparison

Texas A&M Rank Texas A&M AVG Prairie View A&M AVG Prairie View A&M Rank
165th 75.6 Points Scored 70.6 272nd
132nd 69.1 Points Allowed 78.1 318th
43rd 40.7 Rebounds 35.7 221st
1st 15.5 Off. Rebounds 10.1 105th
219th 7 3pt Made 4.8 347th
250th 12.5 Assists 9.2 358th
30th 9.5 Turnovers 13.6 308th

