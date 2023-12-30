The Prairie View A&M Panthers (5-7) travel to face the Texas A&M Aggies (8-4) after dropping five consecutive road games. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M matchup.

Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Reed Arena in College Station, Texas

Reed Arena in College Station, Texas How to Watch on TV: SEC Network

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas A&M Moneyline Prairie View A&M Moneyline FanDuel Texas A&M (-25.5) 143.5 -10000 +3000 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Texas A&M vs. Prairie View A&M Betting Trends

Texas A&M has put together a 7-5-0 ATS record so far this year.

A total of eight out of the Aggies' 12 games this season have hit the over.

Prairie View A&M has compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread this year.

So far this year, six out of the Panthers' 11 games with an over/under have hit the over.

Texas A&M Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 Texas A&M is 18th-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+4500), much higher than its computer rankings (27th).

The Aggies' national championship odds have jumped from +5500 at the start of the season to +4500, the 35th-biggest change among all teams.

Texas A&M has a 2.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.